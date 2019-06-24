



In the video above, you can see Phantom Gourmet’s top picks for eating in Cambridge. Below are the city’s most popular Italian spots, compiled by Hoodline.

CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – In search of a new favorite Italian spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Giulia

Photo: daniel c./Yelp

Topping the list is Giulia. Located at 1682 Massachusetts Ave. in Peabody, the Italian spot is the highest-rated high-end Italian restaurant in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp.

Guilia’s menu offers a selection of salads and pastas, as well as meat and fish dishes. Try the prosciutto de Parma with pear, arugula and Parmesan, swordfish, house-made lamb sausage and more.

2. Pammy’s

Photo: tiffany l./Yelp

Next up is Riverside’s Pammy’s, situated at 928 Massachusetts Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp, the Italian and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

On the menu, look for fried soft shell crab, bluefin tartare, dry-aged prime rib and more.

3. Viale

Photo: sarah o./Yelp

Cambridgeport’s Viale, located at 502 Massachusetts Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale bar and Italian spot, which offers tapas and more, four stars out of 220 reviews.

Among the menu items are crispy fried polenta, fried calamari pizza, potato gnocchi and an East Coast halibut.

4. Sulmona

Photo: tiffany l./Yelp

Sulmona, a bar and Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another popular go-to, with four stars out of 182 Yelp reviews. Head over to 608 Main St. to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for pizzas, paninis, burgers and more, as well as a list of signature cocktails.

5. Benedetto

Photo: linnet t./Yelp

Last but not least, over in West Cambridge, check out Benedetto, which has earned four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp. The business’ menu selection includes tagliatelle alla Bolognese, seared scallops and a grilled prime strip loin. Treat yourself at the Italian spot by heading over to 1 Bennett St.