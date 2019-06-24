Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Aquarium MBTA Blue Line station re-opened Monday morning, hours after a shooting there.
Transit Police said two shots were fired inside the station around 10 p.m. Sunday. They say it started when a group of teenagers got into a fight on a Blue Line train and then it carried out onto the platform. As the teens left the station at least two shots were fired from a handgun. No one was hurt.
The station was shut down overnight for the investigation.
In a statement, Transit Police said “all available resources will be deployed to identify, locate and apprehend the person/s responsible for such reckless and criminal conduct.”
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.