Comments
HULL (CBS) — A boat fire off the coast of Hull forced four people into the water Sunday evening.
The Hull Fire Department first received a call about the boat, located about 400 feet offshore in the Hull Gut, around 6:30 p.m.
Everyone on the boat jumped off and was picked up by another boat that brought them to Pemberton Pier, the department said. They were then transported to the Weymouth Harbormaster.
No one was injured.
Heavy, black smoke could be seen pouring out of the boat from a distance.