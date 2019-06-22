  • WBZ TV

WORCESTER (Hoodline) – Looking for budget-friendly dining options in Worcester? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable spots in Worcester, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Shawarma Palace

Photo: matt k./Yelp

Topping the list is Shawarma Palace. Located at 3 Pleasant St., the Lebanese spot, which offers sandwiches and salads, has been well received in Worcester, boasting five stars out of 297 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for chicken shawarma, falafel sandwiches, veggie wraps and more.

2. Belsito’s Deli

PHOTO: MATT K./YELP

Belsito’s Deli, located at 305 Plantation St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable deli and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews.

Belsito’s Deli offers a variety of sandwiches, including pastrami, oven roasted turkey, roast beef and more.

3. Brew On The Grid

PHOTO: ELIZABETH P./YELP

Last but not least, check out Brew On The Grid, which has earned four stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp. The spot, located at 56 Franklin St., offers coffee, tea, salads and sandwiches. Try the ham and cheese sandwich, or opt for a juice or a smoothie.

