EVERETT (CBS) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has officially approved Encore Boston Harbor’s grand opening set for Sunday. The casino successfully completed three test play nights this week.

CEO Matt Maddox said not only is Encore about entertainment, but it is also about “economic progress and urban renewal.”

“The thing that I’m most proud of are the 5,000 plus employees that we have been able to hire. It’s over $3 million in payroll that’s coming to this community right now. It’s a new day for a lot of people, it’s a new start. And when you walk around, you’re going to see a lot of smiling faces,” said Maddox. “Our people are our asset.”

He said he hoped the number of employees would go up to 5,800 in the near future.

About 7,400 construction workers helped build the site, 7 percent of which was female, said Maddox, the largest percentage at any construction site of that size in the U.S.

“I know [this] is one of the most anticipated resort openings on the planet. I was in China a few weeks ago, everyone was talking about Massachusetts.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria called the city’s relationship with Encore Boston Harbor a “true partnership.”

“We were defined for many years as a gritty, industrial city that had tough guys that played football. We’re still tough guys that play football but we’re no longer a gritty city. We’re a city that’s on the move,” said DeMaria.

The casino is expected to open at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Maddox also said the company has purchased 11 acres across the street from the casino and plans to work with the city to create an “entertainment district.”