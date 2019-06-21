  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Tall Ship


BOSTON (CBS) – A Colombian tall ship has arrived in Boston’s Seaport.

The Arc Gloria docked at Fan Pier Friday morning. The three-mast vessel will be there through Monday hosting free tours for the public.

The ship is part of the Colombian Navy and is used for training. The visit is part of a kick-off to Colombian bicentennial celebrations.

The Arc Gloria (WBZ-TV)

The public will be able to meet the 156-person crew and learn about Colombian culture.

Tours are being offered Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s