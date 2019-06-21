Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Colombian tall ship has arrived in Boston’s Seaport.
The Arc Gloria docked at Fan Pier Friday morning. The three-mast vessel will be there through Monday hosting free tours for the public.
The ship is part of the Colombian Navy and is used for training. The visit is part of a kick-off to Colombian bicentennial celebrations.
The public will be able to meet the 156-person crew and learn about Colombian culture.
Tours are being offered Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.