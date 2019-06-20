



BOSTON (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor casino isn’t fully open yet and intersections like Sullivan Square are already feeling the impact.

“I don’t even think it’s going to move. I think it’s just going to be at a standstill because there are going to be so many people there,” Crystal Goode said.

New signage by Sullivan Square, Route 1 and Route 16 may point you in the direction of the new casino, but they may also lead you into a line of traffic.

“Everything will be congested from Charlestown going right through Malden and Everett,” Jerry Domings explained.

Getting there and parking there may pose some other challenges.

“Are they going to be giving out tickets? Are they are going to be towing? So they got a lot a head of them,” Goode expressed.

In Revere, Mayor Brian Arrigo announced a new casino advisory board will be keeping track of the traffic. “We have major roadways that run through— Route 1A, Route 16, Route 1, you name them were worried about them,” he said.

Arrigo said the board will ultimately report back to both the Gaming Commission and the casino itself.

While heavy traffic is a concern, Wayne Clements doesn’t think it will be constant. “I don’t see many people going during working hours or during rush hours so there will be certain times it will be heavy other times it will be light,” he said.

At Wonderland Station in Revere there is another option. Shuttles will run to and from the casino.

CHECK: Encore Boston Harbor Shuttle Info

It is news that had some people feeling lucky heading into the weekend. “Oh I’m definitely going down there, are you kidding me? I’ll just get on the bus, I’ll go down there some night and I’ll be like high rollers or something,” Domings said.

“I am, I am! On opening night, I’ll be one of the ones taking the shuttle though. I’m not going to be in the traffic,” Goode added.

If you live in Revere and have concerns you can report them by dialing 3-1-1.