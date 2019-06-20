WATCH LIVE:11 a.m. Verdict Read In Blackstone Mother Erika Murray 'House Of Horrors' Case
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, uber


CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Boston woman says she and her friend were essentially held captive by a chatty North Carolina Uber driver who turned turn their 15-minute ride into a 45-minute drive without their consent.

Sara Alfageeh tells The Charlotte Observer that the driver told her he was taking a different exit, and then ended the trip on the app. She said on Twitter that he drove them off-route to continue the conversation.

Alfageeh says she called a friend and loudly said they were close to the hotel. She says the driver then repeatedly told her they were minutes away, later letting them out about seven minutes from the hotel.

Alfageeh reported the driver on Tuesday, and Uber says he’s been suspended. She said they didn’t apologize.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s