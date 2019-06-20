OAK BLUFFS (CBS) – Thursday marks 44 years since “Jaws” first swam into theaters. Now the public is getting a look at some previously unseen photos from the filming of Steven Spielberg’s terrifying shark tale on Martha’s Vineyard.
Billy Reagan, owner of the Attleboro House on Oak Bluffs, dug up the photos with his family within the last three weeks.
One photo supposedly shows Spielberg sitting in a chair on the beach. Reagan said that two of his brothers were even in the movie.
The photos were first published by The Wrap. They came to light thanks to self-described “finatic” John Campopiano, who visited Reagan’s inn because that’s where Chief Brody and his family live in “Jaws.”
Reagan invited Campopiano to see and share the phones, which have never before been seen by the public.
One photo even shows a mechanical fin in the water.
Released on June 20, 1975, “Jaws” is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.