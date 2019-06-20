Filed Under:jaws, Martha's Vineyard


OAK BLUFFS (CBS) – Thursday marks 44 years since “Jaws” first swam into theaters. Now the public is getting a look at some previously unseen photos from the filming of Steven Spielberg’s terrifying shark tale on Martha’s Vineyard.

A technician on the set of “Jaws” with his head in the mouth of a shark (Photo credit: The Reagan Family)

Billy Reagan, owner of the Attleboro House on Oak Bluffs, dug up the photos with his family within the last three weeks.

One photo supposedly shows Spielberg sitting in a chair on the beach. Reagan said that two of his brothers were even in the movie.

Billy Reagan says that’s Steven Spielberg in a chair on Martha’s Vineyard during “Jaws” filming. (Photo credit: The Reagan Family)

The photos were first published by The Wrap. They came to light thanks to self-described “finatic” John Campopiano, who visited Reagan’s inn because that’s where Chief Brody and his family live in “Jaws.”

Reagan invited Campopiano to see and share the phones, which have never before been seen by the public.

One photo even shows a mechanical fin in the water.

A fin in the water during the filming of “Jaws.” (Photo credit: The Reagan Family)

Released on June 20, 1975, “Jaws” is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s