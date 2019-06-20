FALL RIVER (CBS) – A Shell station clerk fought off an armed suspect with a wooden chair in Fall River on Wednesday morning.
According to Fall River police, the suspect pulled a knife and demanded the clerk give him all the money in the resister at the Plymouth Avenue gas station. The clerk responded by picking up the phone while the suspect leaned over the counter waiving his knife.
Surveillance video showed the clerk picking up a wooden chair and fending off the suspect. The suspect then reaches for several packs of cigarettes above the counter and flees the store.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black jacket with a blue hoodie under it.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-676-8511, ext. 260, or LVertentes@frpd.org.