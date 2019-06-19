  • WBZ TVOn Air

WILMINGTON (CBS) – A driver survived a scare on the highway Wednesday morning when a piece of wood smashed the car’s windshield.

Wilmington Police say the Toyota sedan was on Interstate 93 when a block of wood flew into the driver’s side of the windshield.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with what police said were minor injuries.

It’s not clear yet where the wood block came from, but in a tweet about the incident, police reminded drivers to “secure all items that could fall from your vehicle or trailer!”

