BOSTON (CBS) – Whitey Bulger‘s girlfriend is back in Massachusetts.

Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team Catherine Greig arrived at Logan Airport Wednesday morning and will be moved to a halfway house on Cape Cod, where she’ll be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet.

Greig has been serving an eight year federal prison sentence in Minnesota for helping the notorious Boston crime boss stay on the run for 16 years.

Catherine Greig. (Photo from U.S. Marshals Service)

They were found together in California in 2011. She was convicted in 2012. Bulger was convicted a year later on several charges including his role in 11 murders.

He was murdered in prison in October 2018.

