(MARE) – Danielle is a fifteen-year-old girl of Caucasian descent who has many strengths that shine through! She is a genuinely kind young lady who sees the best in everyone. She enjoys reading, being a part of Girl Scouts and she is also very good at arts and crafts projects. She loves horses and hopes to work with animals when she gets older. She loves school and looks forward to learning new things. Others who know her say she is polite and advocates well for herself.
Danielle would do well with an experienced family who will allow her to build a relationship and develop trust at her own pace. Danielle is legally free for adoption and has two siblings she will need to maintain contact with through quarterly visits.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.