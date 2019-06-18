Filed Under:Boston News, Double Stabbing, Plymouth News

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A woman in Plymouth was arrested after two other women were stabbed in an apartment complex.

Courtney Massey, 29, of Plymouth, is accused of stabbing a 22-year-old and a 36-year-old woman at the Algonquin Terrace complex around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Both women were treated at Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Massey was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth police detectives at 508-830-4218 ext. 236.

