CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say they’re likely to recommend charging an 80-year-old hiker who was rescued while trying to reach the summit of Mount Washington.

James Clark, of Dublin, OH, was found Friday immobile in the fetal position with signs of hypothermia. He was treated at a hospital for what authorities say were non-life-threatening injuries. He had been hiking with two family members but they left him behind.

Lt. Mark Ober said Tuesday his agency would likely recommend to the attorney general’s office that Clark pay for the cost of his rescue, since he was unprepared for the hike. He didn’t have the right clothing to make the ascent in freezing rain and temperatures that were below freezing.

Rescuers take an 80-year-old hiker to safety on Mount Washington (Photo credit: NH Fish & Game)

He could not say how much that cost would be.

