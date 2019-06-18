HYANNIS (CBS) – A teenager is in police custody after they say he stabbed a taxi driver on the Cape.
The driver called police around 7:30 p.m. Monday and told them he had been stabbed on Camp Street in Hyannis while picking up a customer.
“During the pick-up, the taxi driver became involved in an argument with the customer and refused to take him to his destination,” Barnstable Police said in a statement Tuesday.
“As the taxi driver backed out of the parking lot, the male suspect stabbed him through the open driver’s window of the car, striking him in the chest and arm.”
The 47-year-old driver, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated and released.
The teen, who police say “falsely identified himself as an adult” was taken into custody.
Police did not release any other information about charges or the investigation.