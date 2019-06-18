BOSTON (CBS) — After a long postseason run that came up just one win short of a Stanley Cup title, Boston Bruins fans won’t have to wait long to see their favorite team hit the ice again.
The Bruins announced their six-game preseason schedule on Tuesday, and we’re all just three short months away from more Bruins hockey:
Monday, September 16 — 7 p.m.
Bruins @ New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
Thursday, September 19 — 7 p.m.
Bruins @ Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, September 21 — 8:30 p.m.
Bruins @ Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, Chicago, IL
Monday, September 23 — 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Bruins at TD Garden, Boston, MA
Wednesday, September 25 — 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils vs. Bruins at TD Garden, Boston, MA
Saturday, September 28 — 3 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Bruins at TD Garden, Boston, MA
This is a much lighter preseason slate than the one the Bruins had ahead of last season, when half of the team went to China for a pair of exhibition games. Boston played eight games overall last preseason.