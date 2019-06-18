11th Suspect Arrested In David Ortiz Shooting CaseAuthorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

Bruins Announce Six-Game Preseason Schedule For 2019-20 SeasonAfter a long postseason run that came up just one win short of a Stanley Cup title, Boston Bruins fans won't have to wait long to see their favorite team hit the ice again.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: USWNT Knockout Phase Matchup ScenariosAfter opening their World Cup defense with two wins, the USWNT faces Sweden Thursday, looking to win the group and avenge an Olympics loss.

David Ortiz Remains In Intensive Care, But Condition Upgraded To 'Good'Red Sox icon David Ortiz’s condition has been upgraded to “good,” though he remains in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The 'Nick Caserio Wants Out' Report Was Not A Report At All; It Was OpinionThe story was very straightforward, and given that it was written by NFL reporter Ben Volin, most outlets (including this one) considered the story to be a report. But apparently, this was all just Volin's opinion.