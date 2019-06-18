Comments
NORWOOD (CBS) – A three-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out of a window in Norwood. The boy fell from the third floor of a building at the corner of Washington and Dean Streets Tuesday afternoon.
The boy landed on pavement. Witnesses who were waiting in traffic saw the boy fall and called 911.
Norwood police officers and firefighters responded and treated the boy on scene before transporting him to Boston Children’s Hospital.
According to police, the boy’s grandmother was watching him and he fell asleep. When she left to pick up other kids, the boy apparently woke up and fell out the open window.
The boy suffered some lacerations but no broken bones.
DCF has been notified.