  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Norwood News, Norwood Police


NORWOOD (CBS) – A three-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out of a window in Norwood. The boy fell from the third floor of a building at the corner of Washington and Dean Streets Tuesday afternoon.

The boy landed on pavement. Witnesses who were waiting in traffic saw the boy fall and called 911.

Norwood police officers and firefighters responded and treated the boy on scene before transporting him to Boston Children’s Hospital.

A 3-year-old boy fell out of a third story window in Norwood (Image credit Juli McDonald/WBZ)

According to police, the boy’s grandmother was watching him and he fell asleep. When she left to pick up other kids, the boy apparently woke up and fell out the open window.

The boy suffered some lacerations but no broken bones.

DCF has been notified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s