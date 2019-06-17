  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Medford News, Mike LaCrosse


MEDFORD (CBS) – A Medford family had some scary moments Saturday morning. A five foot snake bit the family’s nine month old baby right in the kitchen.

“I saw a five foot long snake right there next to him and I screamed,” said mom Jenna Lees-Rolfe.

She was making breakfast when the snake came out from underneath the refrigerator and bit her son James.

James was bitten by a snake in a Medford home (WBZ-TV)

“Terrified, I didn’t know if it was poisonous or not so the last thing you want near your child is a snake,” said Lees-Rolfe.

A friend who is a doctor checked out the baby and he was OK.

Jenna Lees-Rolfe and James (WBZ-TV)

“He has no signs of any kind of poison his bite had zero inflammation,” said Lees-Rolfe.

Animal control told the family it was a milk snake and that it most likely got in through the garage and worked its way up through the home’s pipes.

Milk snake that bit a baby in a Medford home (WBZ-TV)

Lees-Rolfe is originally from Australia, which is known to have deadly snakes. She said as kids they’re taught what to do it they get bitten. She says she lived in Australia for 26 years and never had a snake get inside her home.

“The irony is just really funny at the end of the day,” said Lees-Rolfe.

Mike LaCrosse

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s