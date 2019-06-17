LOUDON, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire driver was arrested late Sunday night after a crash that killed a passenger in his car. Tyler Dempsey of Loudon was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after the deadly crash.
Loudon Police responded to the single-car crash on Bee Hole Road around 10:50 p.m. A Chevy Equinox was found rolled onto its passenger side off the right side of the road near the tree line.
New Hampshire State Police said initial investigation shows the 22-year-old Dempsey was driving northbound when he failed to navigate a left hand curve and rolled over.
Dempsey was uninjured in the crash. A 21-year-old passenger in the back seat suffered a minor head injury and was treated at the hospital.
The front seat passenger, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dempsey was held without bail until his arraignment Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court.