Martinez Hits 2 Of Boston's 6 HRs In 13-2 Rout Of OriolesJ.D. Martinez hit two of Boston's season-high six home runs, and the Red Sox staged another impressive power display at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles' beleaguered pitching staff in a 13-2 rout Friday night.

David Ortiz Not The Intended Target, Accused Shooter Claims From JailThe man accused of shooting David Ortiz said the Red Sox legend was not his intended target.

Patriots' Trade For Tight End Michael Roberts VoidedTight end Michael Roberts was not on the New England Patriots for very long.

Zdeno Chara Confirms He Had Multiple Fractures In Jaw During Stanley Cup FinalWe knew Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played the final three games of the Stanley Cup Final with a broken jaw. But now that the postseason run is over, Chara revealed how broken his jaw actually was.

Patriots Will Have 3 Joint Practices With Lions Ahead Of Preseason OpenerThe Patriots will have a trio of joint practice sessions with the Detroit Lions ahead of their preseason opener.