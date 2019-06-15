  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston News, Goffstown NH News, homicide investigation, New Hampshire News

GOFFSTOWN (CBS) — Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire announced they are investigating a homicide Saturday.

Sally Miller, 72, was found dead Friday after officers responded to a home for a wellbeing check.

According to an autopsy, “Ms. Miller died as a result of a single gunshot wound and the manner of her death is homicide,” said a statement from the N.H. Attorney General.

Anyone with information about the homicide or about Miller’s whereabouts in the days leading up to Friday is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Detective/Sergeant William Bright at 603-223-4381 or the Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 603-628-8477.

