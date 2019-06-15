FRANKLIN (CBS) — Franklin Police are issuing a warning after a girl was reportedly walking on Oak Street and a man motioned for her to come toward his car on Friday.
“A neighbor recognized the situation, and called the juvenile over to her,” said police. The girl was not hurt in any way but, according to police, there have been multiple reports of similar incidents in Franklin and surrounding towns.
“At this time we cannot say with any degree of certainty that these incidents are related other than they all involve school age children. Descriptions of suspects and vehicles are not consistent,” said police.
The reports are under investigation and police encouraged parents to have a conversation with their kids about what to do if a stranger approaches and safety tactics, such as walking with a friend or group.