DORCHESTER (CBS) – Neighbors in Dorchester came together Saturday to celebrate life and fight for peace.
The first Unity Peace Festival was held at Ronan Park to honor those who died by violence. The event was organized by Luisa Barros, who lot her 17-year-old son to gun violence in 2010.
“It doesn’t always have to be about sadness,” Barros said. “So this is a day of healing for us to come together and unite together and fight for our community and fight for our children.”
Attendees could also sign a card for David Ortiz, who is Mass General Hospital, recovering from a gunshot wound suffered in the Dominican Republic.