CANTON (CBS) – Police say a 20-year-old Brockton man has some bumps and bruises after a police chase led to a crash on Route 138.
It all began when the police received a call that someone stole a package off a porch. Police responded and chased the suspect, who crashed the car into a dump truck and fled on foot before police captured him.
Police said the car driven by the suspect had been reported stolen. Investigators said they also found evidence that linked the suspect to other crimes.
“We found all sorts of different IDs. Evidence of other crimes that he’d committed including some car breaks in Canton over the last few days,” said Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz.
The only injuries were some bumps and bruises to the suspect, who will now face a number of charges.