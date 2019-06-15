Watch Live:11 a.m.: Opening Ceremony For Martin's Park
BOSTON (CBS) — A park dedicated to the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim will open to the public Saturday. Martin’s Park, which is adjacent to the Boston Children’s Museum, will be accessible to kids of all abilities.

Martin Richard was eight years old at the time of the 2013 Boston Marathon. In the past, Bill Richard, Martin’s dad, said he did not want the park to be a memorial. Instead, he pictured a fun, “loud and boisterous” park for families to enjoy.

Martin’s Park in Seaport is set to open Saturday (WBZ-TV)

The Martin family, along with Mayor Marty Walsh and Gov. Charlie Baker, is expected to attend the opening ceremony at 11 a.m.

A donation drive for Camp Harbor View will also take place. They are looking for sunscreen, deodorant, feminine products, and bars of soap.

