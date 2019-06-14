Comments
ST. LOUIS, MO. – A heart transplant meant that Shaun Patterson wasn’t able to attend his graduation at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Missouri, so SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital threw him his own graduation — complete with a message from Tom Brady.
Patterson, who had congenital heart disease, graduated just 10 days after his heart transplant — on his 91st day in the hospital.
Brady, Patterson’s favorite football player, was there with some words of encouragement.
“I got some info on everything that’s happened in your life, and I just want to let you know you’re an amazing guy,” Brady said.