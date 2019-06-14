BOSTON (CBS) – The state’s Board of Registration in Nursing put the nursing program at Roxbury Community College on notice two-and-a-half years ago. No, the board has pulled its approval, ruling the school failed to address academic concerns.
Roxbury Community College educates many of the city’s lower-income students, and there are 1,900 students in the school, 60 of whom are in the nursing program.
The Nursing Board pulled the school’s accreditation because of a lack of stability in the program’s leadership. The program has seen five different administrators since January 2017. The board also cited a failure to meet curriculum standards, resulting in a failure to prepare students.
Across Massachusetts, 89 percent of nursing students pass the nursing exam. At Roxbury Community College, the passing rate is 78 percent, the second lowest in the state.
The college said it has spent $13 million to update facilities and equipment in the nursing program, and the school’s president, Valerie Roberson, said the school will work hard to have the program reinstated.