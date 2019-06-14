Patriots Will Have 3 Joint Practices With Lions Ahead Of Preseason OpenerThe Patriots will have a trio of joint practice sessions with the Detroit Lions ahead of their preseason opener.

David Ortiz Not The Intended Target, Accused Shooter Claims From JailThe man accused of shooting David Ortiz said the Red Sox legend was not his intended target.

Celtics May Not Go All-In With Their Anthony Davis Trade OfferAnthony Davis trade talk is heating up, but the Celtics may not be ready to give up everything they've built for a potential one-year rental.

Robert Kraft Remembers Late Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen As A Gentleman And ProfessionalThe NFL is mourning the loss of longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who passed away late Thursday at the age of 75.

Fenway Park's Bathrooms Are Second-Worst In All Of Major League Baseball, Survey SaysRed Sox fans may love Fenway Park – but they don’t love its bathrooms, a new survey finds.