DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (CBS) – Was it looking for a midnight snack? A moose made a mess in a former pizza shop in Maine overnight.
It happened in a closed restaurant in Dover-Foxcroft at about 1 a.m.
A photo shows the moose coming through a shattered front window. It turned over some items in the shop, but no one was hurt.
The police chief said he’s never seen anything like this before.
“We found the suspect and they are not in custody,” police wrote on Facebook. “Boring right?”
The moose had minor injuries but returned safely to the woods.