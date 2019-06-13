Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — It may not have been the Bruins night, but fans everywhere can be happy for Laila Anderson.
The 11-year-old from St. Louis has been fighting a rare, life-threatening immune disease.
The Blues superfan has inspired the team, and with her doctor’s approval, they brought her to Boston for Game 7.
Anderson said she arrived in Boston “very confident,” and her team pulled off the series-clinching win. She was able to celebrate on ice with the rest of the team, and gave the Stanley Cup a kiss.
“I thought it was 100% a joke, I didn’t really think I was going to be here,” Anderson told reporters. “I’m just so speechless.”