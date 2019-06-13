  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Al Horford, David Price, Gordon Hayward, J.D. Martinez, Kyrie Irving, Tom Brady


BOSTON (CBS) – Six sports stars from Boston have made Forbes’ list of the world’s top 100 highest-paid athletes.

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving came in 25th as Boston’s highest-paid athlete with annual earnings of more than $43 million. Teammates Gordon Hayward and Al Horford ranked 40th and 49th on the list.

David Price, the highest-paid player on the Red Sox roster, came in 50th.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady placed 81st and is also the third-oldest athlete on the top 100 list. Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez played 94th.

Soccer stars Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo and Neymar are the top three highest-paid athletes, followed by boxer Canelo Alvarez and tennis great Roger Federer.

Check out the full list here.

