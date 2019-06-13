BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not just moms who get criticized for their parenting styles, according to a new survey by the University of Michigan. “Daddy shaming” happens, too.
In a national poll of more than 700 fathers of kids up to age 13, about half of fathers say they have faced criticism about their parenting choices. Most commonly they face criticism about how they discipline their kids, followed by what they feed them, not paying enough attention to their kids, being too rough on their kids, not tending to their kids’ appearance and concerns about safety. Almost half of the time, the put-downs came from the other parent.
Half of fathers say they respond positively and try to change some aspect of how they parent. But about a quarter say it makes them feel less confident as parents, and one in five says it discourages them from being more involved with their kids.