BOSTON (CBS) – Eating too much red meat could kill you. That’s according to researchers from China and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Researchers studied data on more than 80,000 American health professionals over eight years. Two-thirds of them were women. They found that people who increased their intake of red meat by at least a half serving a day had a 10 percent higher risk of dying, regardless of how much red meat they at the beginning of the study. Eating more – processed – red meat was associated with an even higher risk.
Eating less red meat while increasing the intake of other proteins or plant-based foods like fish, lean chicken, eggs, milk, nuts or whole grains was associated with a lower risk of death.