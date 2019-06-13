



SALEM (CBS) – A Salem, Massachusetts man is under arrest after what residents of an apartment complex say was a horrifying incident early Wednesday morning. A group of children and parents were waiting for a school bus.

That’s when Carmen Fonseca says she heard yelling. “A woman came screaming to find out her son ended up getting punched in the face,” Fonseca said. “There was blood all over him.”

Fonseca says that nine-year-old was hit by fellow apartment resident Scott Deharo. She added that Deharo was using ethnic and racial slurs as he approached her, and Fonseca’s son Julian.

“He was in our faces and stuff and then he went to go hit but my dog was with us,” Fonseca said. “My dog barked and went after him so he backed up.”

As for Julian, he told WBZ he was afraid that he was also going to be hit, adding that he walked away.

Deharo was arrested by Salem Police and faces multiple charges including assault on two kids.

All of this has attracted the attention of Salem City Councilor Domingo Dominguez. “There’s no place for that in Salem,” he said. “We have a very diverse community and very inclusive community where everybody’s welcome and I don’t think that’s the sentiment of the majority of people who live in Salem.”

Carmen Fonseca says her son was emotionally traumatized. “He’s never even heard that language before,” she said. “He was so confused he didn’t understand all this was happening just because of the color of our skin. I honestly don’t think it was the color of our skin. I think the guy has illness or something like that.”

Deharo was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.