By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, Education


BOSTON (CBS) – A new study out of the United Kingdom finds that learning in the great outdoors for as little as an hour a week can do wonders both for children and teachers alike.

Researchers interviewed teachers and engaged 9 to 11-year-olds in focus groups at three primary schools in Wales which taught classes for at least an hour a week outside of the building.

The students said when they were learning outdoors, they felt they had more freedom, were more able to express themselves, and enjoyed being able to move around more.

Teachers said their students were more engaged and they themselves reported greater job satisfaction and personal well-being.

The researchers say schools should try to incorporate more outdoor learning for the benefit of the entire class.

