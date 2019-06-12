



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh urged Bruins fans to celebrate a potential Stanley Cup victory responsibly as Boston plays the St. Louis Blues Wednesday in the first championship Game 7 in the city since 1984.

“The game is great and the celebrations are great, but public safety is No. 1,” Walsh said at a Wednesday press conference.

Boston has not hosted a championship series Game 7 since the Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers on the same date 35 years ago.

Shortly after the puck drops Wednesday night, Boston Police will close several streets near TD Garden. Those include Merrimac Street, Lancaster Street, Portland Street, Friend Street, Haverhill Street, Beverly Street and Medford Street.

There will also be parking restrictions near TD Garden, Faneuil Hall and Fenway Park.

Read: Game 7 Traffic And Parking Restrictions

Walsh and Boston Police Superintendent William Ridge said the most important thing for fans to remember is to handle the win or loss safely.

“Act responsibly,” Ridge said. “We will not tolerate public drinking, smoking marijuana or any property damage. Otherwise, we invite you to come on down and celebrate a Bruins victory. Act responsibly. We are a city of champions. We’ve been here before. So act like it is what we’re asking the people to do. Be on your best behavior and support your team.”

Ridge said college students are done for the year, which may decrease the number of people in the streets following a potential Bruins victory.

“Whatever the outcome of the game, Boston has shown in the past we know how to win with style and pride and we know how to lose with style and pride,” said Walsh.

Walsh also warned fans to be careful when buying tickets to avoid counterfeits.

The mayor refused to speculate when it comes to a potential Stanley Cup parade.

“There is no conversation of any parade. Work has to be done on the ice tonight,” Walsh said. “The Bruins have three periods and maybe an overtime to do their business. After that, we can have all the conversations about whether we’ll be crying or happy.”