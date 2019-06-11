SKOWHEGAN, Maine (CBS) – A thief made a sweet getaway from a Maine fairground over the weekend.
The Skowhegan Lions Club found that someone had broken in to their clubhouse and destroyed 36 cases of whoopee pies, with 10 more missing. They also took chips and cookies, and the club is now out more than $1,000.
“Freezer open, a bunch of the whoopee pies on the ground, the shelf life is less than two weeks once they’re thawed,” club director John Youney said. “That’s our big moneymaker.”
Police are investigating and Youney expects someone will be caught.
“I would like the judge to order them to do community service – say 100 hours with the Lions Club – so they see how hard we work just to make this,” he said. “If we got some kids turned around and it worked, that would be great.”