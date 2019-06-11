



BOSTON (CBS) — If you enjoyed the officiating in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, you’ll be happy to hear that the same duo will be presiding over Wednesday night’s deciding Game 7. When the Bruins and Blues battle for the Cup at TD Garden, it will be Gord Dwyer and Chris Rooney calling the game, according to John Shannon of Sportsnet.

Dwyer and Rooney have handled Games 2, 4 and 6 of the series, and have called things pretty evenly between Boston and St. Louis. The Bruins have had nine power plays in those three games, while the Blues have had 10.

The Bruins are just 1-2 with Dwyer and Rooney calling games this series, but Boston fans are probably happy to hear that pairing will get Game 7. Kelly Sutherland and Steve Kozari were the other referee pairing for the Cup Final, and came under some serious fire after they decided to swallow their whistles when Tylzer Bozak slew-footed Noel Acciari late in Game 5 in Boston, leading directly to the eventual game-winning goal for St. Louis. The NHL has never admitted to the missed call, but keeping Sutherland and Kozari away from a deciding game sends a pretty clear message. Game 5 was easily the worst-officiated game of the series (and potentially the postseason), while Game 6 went down without any issues.

Officiating has been a pretty hot topic during the Cup Final, with Blues head coach Craig Berube complaining about the excess number of calls going against his team through the first three games. That dramatically shifted how Games 4 and 5 were called, leading to Boston coach Bruce Cassidy to go on his own officiating rant following the Game 5 debacle.

At least there is now some hope that no one will be talking about the officiating after Game 7.