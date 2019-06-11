Living in New England, we are spoiled with fresh fish plucked straight from the sea. These are the 8 Greatest seafood spots Phantom has found.

Turner’s Seafood

Melrose, Salem

Kicking off the Great 8 is Turner’s Seafood. With locations in Melrose and Salem, Turner’s is an institution that has been serving seafood for decades. You can get a front row seat to watch their flavorful mussels cooked in steam kettles to help lock in flavor.

Ostra

Boston

Located in Boston’s Back Bay, Ostra is an upscale spot decked out in beautiful ocean-inspired photographs, and the seafood is so fresh that it’s displayed like a jewelry case. If you are a lobster lover who’s not afraid to shell out some serious bucks, the three-pound Broiled Maine Lobster with herb butter is worth the splurge.

Joe Fish

North Reading, North Andover

Another Great 8 winner is Joe Fish in North Reading and North Andover. Whether hot off the grill, steaming from the sauté pan, or served straight from the raw bar, the seafood here doesn’t get any finer or funkier. When it comes to lobster rolls, Joe Fish offers three different sizes so you are satisfied no matter what your appetite. If you’re in the mood for something really colossal, just order the Big Kahuna, which has lobster spilling over the bun and covering the plate.

Shaking Crab

Multiple locations

With five locations in Greater Boston and one in Providence, the Shaking Crab should be on your culinary bucket list. Here they offer Cajun-Asian-New England fusion served by the bucket. First, you order your seafood by the pound, like King Crab, lobster, mussels, shrimp, or crawfish. It gets boiled in a simmering broth of herbs and spices. Then, they put a bag in a bucket, throw the seafood in the bag, and add one of their four signature sauces, all made with melted butter, a lot of garlic, and variety of flavors from Cajun spice to Korean style.

Sea Level Oyster Bar

Newburyport, Salem

With locations in Newburyport and overlooking picturesque Salem Harbor, Sea Level Oyster Bar is a big, fun, oceanside spot where seafood is the specialty. This open airy space offers it all, from overloaded plates of fried seafood, to fresh peel and eat shrimp, to oversized shellfish platters and classic clambakes. Plus, you can’t beat the view.

42 Degrees North

Plymouth

42 Degrees North in Plymouth gives you all the food you would get in Boston, without the big city prices. Here they offer memorable seafood dishes like the Lazy Man’s Baked Stuffed Lobster, pan seared scallops, and a crab cake made with real Chesapeake lump crab. The freshest catch can be found on their Fish Market Menu which changes every day, depending on what has just been pulled from the ocean.

Fishbones

Chelmsford

Another Great 8 winner is Fishbones in Chelmsford. This landlocked spot actually serves some of the region’s freshest fish. Every item on the menu is an homage to all things New England, with options ranging from creamy chowder to overloaded Fisherman’s Platters piled high with scallops, shrimp, clams, French fries and handmade onion rings. Then there is the Seafood Mediterranean featuring jumbo shrimp, sea scallops and fresh lobster over thick fettuccini.

Saltie Girl

Boston

Rounding out the Great 8 is Saltie Girl. Located just off Newbury Street, Saltie Girl is a stylish spot serving some of the best seafood in all of Boston. Just like the neighborhood, the lobster rolls here are lavish, served either cold, or hot with beurre blanc sauce.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.