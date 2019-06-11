BOSTON (CBS) — The Houston Texans would love to hire Nick Caserio as their new general manager. The only problem is the haven’t received permission from the Patriots to chat with their director of player personnel.
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio for their vacancy on Friday, shortly after they fired Brian Gaine, according to Bob McClain of the Houston Chronicle. But they have yet to hear from the Patriots, so there’s a little delay in the process.
Caserio, 43, has been with the Patriots since 2001 and has been their director of player personnel since 2008. It would be a massive loss for New England if Caserio went to Houston, as Bill Belichick would essentially lose his right-hand man. Caserio has worn many different hats for the Patriots in his 18 years with the franchise, including a pair of stints as an offensive coach.
The Texans wanted to hire Caserio last January when they fired GM Rick Smith, but the Patriots denied their interview request.
If Caserio does head to Houston, he would rejoin forces with current Texans head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whom he worked with in New England from 2007-2011. The Texans also hired Jack Easterby as their new executive vice president of team development, who had been in New England the previous five seasons as the team’s “character coach.”
Belichick has already lost quite of a few of his assistant coaches this offseason. Defensive play-caller Brian Flores took the head coaching job in Miami, and brought receivers coach Chad O’Shea (now Miami’s offensive coordinator), assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer with him. Defensive line coach Brendan Daly also left to take the same position with the Kansas City Chiefs.