



BOSTON (CBS) — Meet the newest arrival at the Franklin Park Zoo, a 3-week-old De Brazza’s monkey.

Its birth is part of a plan to support the species. Zoo officials don’t know the monkey’s gender, and haven’t given it a name yet, but the baby joins a big brother, proving the conservation efforts are working.

“Mom and baby are doing really well. Mom’s even letting the baby get off of her and venture around a little bit. So we’re super excited to introduce this new little one to everybody,” said Erica Farrell, an assistant curator at the zoo.

The baby joined the little family on May 22.

“We have Kip, the father, he’s the largest one of the group. Then Kiazi the mother, she’s the middle sized one. Then we have Bomani. He just turned 1 on June 7th. And then the newest baby, which is always going to be on or around mom,” Farrell said.

They don’t know the baby’s gender yet because its mother won’t let people get too close, but for one of the first times, she’s letting the baby move away from her a little.

“That’s excellent. The baby’s only 3 weeks old, so that means the baby’s nice and strong and mom feels comfortable allowing that. So it’s great,” Farrell said.

The De Brazza’s monkey is native to central Africa, but its habitat is threatened by development. That’s why the zoo is part of a Species Survival Plan that hopes to ensure the future of the primates.

Big brother Bomani was the first success in that plan, now the newborn makes it a family of 4.

“Not only is it fun to watch them, but I hope they will learn a little bit about this particular species, and their habitat and the threats that there are to this habitat. And hopefully they’ll go home and be inspired to do more research, get more involved in conservation and become stewards of our natural world,” said Farrell.

There are 90 species that Zoo New England is working to protect as part of the Species Survival Plan.