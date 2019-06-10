RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) — Seven motorcyclists from Massachusetts were arrested after N.H. State Police said they were speeding on Route 101 Sunday afternoon. According to State Police, they were clocked going 125 mph in a 65 mph zone.
“While monitoring traffic, Troopers were advised of a group of motorcycles traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed going in and out of traffic causing a hazard to themselves and other operators. Two of the motorcycles were reported to have passengers on them,” said a statement from State Police.
“As the motorcycles approached exit 4, the four Troopers were able to safely slow traffic and apprehend all 7 motorcycles involved. All seven operators were subsequently arrested for Reckless Operation.”
State Police arrested Emoni Vicente, 24, of Quincy, Anthony Walsh, 26, of Dedham, Orlando Rosario, 31, of Worcester, Sean Burr, 25, of Quincy, Dallas Rogers, 36, Marlboro, James Vo, 30, of Braintree, and Phi Tran, 30, of Dorchester.
They are expected to appear in Candia Circuit Court on Oct. 16.
The two passengers were not arrested.