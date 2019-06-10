  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Duxbury News


DUXBURY (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman in Duxbury and then drove off Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. after the woman was found. Police say she was walking or jogging at the time she was hit. She was rushed into surgery at South Shore Hospital. There’s no word yet on her condition.

Police said she had no identification on her.

“We don’t even know who she is right now. We don’t have an identity, we don’t have anything,” Deputy Police Chief Steve McDonald told reporters.

Some pieces of the vehicle that hit the woman were left behind, McDonald said, but they haven’t identified the type of vehicle yet.

Washington Street in Duxbuiry was shut down after the woman was found Sunday. (WBZ-TV)

Anyone with information is asked to call Duxbury Police at 781-934-5656.

