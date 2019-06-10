SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CBS) – Red Sox legend David Ortiz was at a bar in Santo Domingo Sunday night when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. The bullet went through Ortiz’s lower back and came out his stomach.
Eliezel Salvador was sitting near Ortiz when the shooting happened and rushed him to the hospital in his own car.
“I was driving fast. He said ‘I’m having trouble breathing’ and I said that’s normal,” Eliezel Salvador said in an interview with WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez.
“I said keep breathing and don’t talk too much, give me your hand. I gave him my hand. I drove with one hand. We hit a few cars on the way but we got there.”
Salvador was there as Ortiz was rushed into the operating room. He took his belongings to his father.
“He was very grateful, I’m more grateful for David, I hope he doesn’t abandon us, this is his home, we all love him very much,” Salvador said.
Ortiz was flown back to Boston Monday night to continue treatment at Mass General Hospital.