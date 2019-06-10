BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans knew it was all or nothing Sunday night. After watching the B’s come out on top, they are feeling pretty good heading into Game 7.

“It’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a hard fought game. If the Bruins stay the course and play the game we know they can play, they’ve got it,” Heather Hammond said.

On Monday, Hammond was decked out in Bruin’s pride, down to her black and gold nails.

She still remembers the last time the B’s won the cup. “After we won, they looked at me and said are you crying and I said, yes leave me alone!”

Michael Francis believes Game 7 is just what Boston needs right now.

“It will be pretty special, especially if we win. Then with the bad news of David Ortiz, it’s kind of like a conflicting time right now. So you’re happy on one hand but sad on the other hand,” he explained.

“The Bruins just don’t back down and that’s what I like about them,” Francis added.

Following Sunday win, fans were immediately confident the Bruins were in it for one more.

“This is incredible. Game 6 in the books coming back Game 7 at home finals this does not happen very often and it’s happening this time!” one fan said.

“100 percent bruins,” another added.

“Boston took it to em’!” a man said.

The last time the B’s won the cup was in 2011 in Vancouver. If they win it all on Wednesday, fans plan to just start the celebrations right away.

“I already told them at work ‘yeah, if we win, I’m not going to be in work the next day.’ There is just no way, it’s just going to be too exciting,” Hammond added.