Comments
ST. LOUIS (CBS) – The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Matt Grzelcyk for their critical Game 6 as they hope to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final.
Boston faces potential elimination Sunday night. If the Bruins win, they would force a decisive Game 7 Wednesday night at TD Garden. If the Blues win, they’ll hoist the Stanley Cup.
Grzelcyk suffered a concussion in Game 2 following a hit from Oskar Sundqvist, who was suspended one game for the play. The Boston defenseman appeared close to returning before Game 4 and Game 5, but was not medically cleared.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Karson Kulman will suit up in Grzelcyk’s place. David Backes will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.