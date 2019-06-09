Comments
ANDOVER (CBS) – A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a Saturday crash on Interstate 93 in Andover.
Massachusetts State Police said the teenager was driving a 2018 Mitsubishi SUV on Interstate 93 North near Interstate 495 when he lost control around 5 p.m.
The SUV drove off the right side of the road, rolled over, and crashed into a sign post.
The driver was the only person in the SUV. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital and eventually transported to Leahy Hospital in Burlington.
State Police are still investigating the crash.