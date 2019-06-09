  • WBZ TV

Barstool Sports, Boston Bruins, Joe Curtatone

BOSTON (CBS) – Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone was critical of the Boston Bruins’ decision to partner with Barstool Sports, which sponsored a rally towel at TD Garden during one of the team’s Stanley Cup Final games.

“As a fairly rabid sports fan one of the more regrettable things I’ve seen is the attempt to disguise misogyny, racism & general right wing lunacy under a ‘sports’ heading. Our sports teams & local sports fans need to push back to stress that’s not us,” Curtatone tweeted on May 31.

Joe Curtatone on Bruins Rally Towel

 

The Bruins declined to comment at the time about the partnership with Barstool. This week on Keller @ Large, Curtatone talked to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller about why he spoke up on the issue.

“I think it’s important that we all speak up and get involved. There’s an old saying ‘Never let the lie become the truth,’” Curtatone said. “Also, there’s another important lesson. Never let hate, harmful, offensive language that targets individuals based on who they are, what they believe in, what their sex is, or their race vest in any way whatsoever. And we all know Barstool’s history. Their target audience by their own admission are white males.”

Curatone added, “These platforms become cover for racist and alt-right movement as well. In this case their record is clear on that. Especially in the language and reaction to women who speak up.”

The Somerville mayor said the Bruins should have offered an explanation about why they decided to partner with the controversial organization.

“Why would you want to partner with such an entity when your mission has been expanded to say we want to make the game more inclusive and diverse for everyone?” he said. “I think that’s noble. But we need to be true to that. To partner with Barstool Sports cuts against that. I think we deserve an explanation.”

