ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Matt Grzelcyk’s status remains up in the air ahead of a critical Stanley Cup Final Game 6. The Bruins defenseman, who sustained a concussion after a hit from St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2, remained in a non-contact jersey during Saturday’s practice.
Grzelcyk practiced in the red non-contact jersey before Game 5 as well, and told reporters at the time he was eager to play. But shortly before the Thursday contest, he was ruled out.
Though the defenseman did travel to St. Louis, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play on Sunday as the Blues look to win the Stanley Cup.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Grzelcyk is “Not medically cleared yet.”
The Bruins need a victory Sunday to force a decisive Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday.
The good news for Boston is that Zdeno Chara was back on the ice at practice. Chara played in Game 5 just days after reportedly breaking his jaw when he was hit by a puck.
Another interesting development from Saturday’s practice – forward Chris Wagner returned to the ice for the first time since suffering an arm injury while blocking a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes. Cassidy said Wagner is doubtful for Sunday, but “Maybe Game 7.”
