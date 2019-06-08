Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper corralled a miniature Greyhound dog that evaded several motorists on Interstate 93 on Saturday.
Traffic cameras showed the speedy dog escaping from drivers who pulled over trying to rescue it. The dog can also be seen bolting from the State Trooper who eventually took it into custody.
Trooper Stephen Browning was able to reunite the dog with its owner.
“In the dog’s defense on using the highway, being a miniature Greyhound, maybe he thought that meant ‘little bus,'” police posted on Facebook.